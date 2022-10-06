Democrats: ‘Gerrymander This Coochie’

The depravity of American popular culture knows no bounds. Delano Squires is right: this ad, created by BLK, the dating app for black singles, urging black Americans to get out to vote is revolting.

*NSFW*

We need a CPA—Cultural Protection Agency—to set strict regulations on the GARBAGE being pumped into the black community by people who claim to speak for us. FYI – Michelle Obama started the org behind this ad. pic.twitter.com/ypgrPzicvh — Delano Squires (@DelanoSquires) October 6, 2022

Don't play that ad at work. It is grotesque -- and Squires is right: Michelle Obama is part of this messaging. The message is "No Voting, No Vucking," which, when spoken, makes the message clear. It's urging women to hold out on men who aren't registered to vote. If a white supremacist had depicted black people like this -- as sex-mad animals -- we would never hear the end of protest, and we shouldn't, because it is totally degrading. But this was made by black liberals, for black people.

I just don't get progressives. Remember a couple of years ago the celebration of the filthy Cardi B. + Megan Thee Stallion song "W.A.P." -- which stands for "wet-ass pussy"? The video is coming up on 500 million views. Hillary Clinton praised "the audacity [and] the agency" that Cardi and Megan demonstrated in the song. NPR, the gold standard of progressive midwittery, called it the best song of 2020. Among other things, the song celebrates women -- proudly described in the lyrics as "whores" -- having raunchy sex in exchange for gifts. That summer, NPR brought in a "cultural critic" to talk about the song. She praised it as an innovative and iconic song "celebrating women's empowerment." Host Ari Shapiro twitted critics as "Puritanical," and quoted Ben Shapiro mocking it. The critic, Taylor Crumpton, denounced Ben Shapiro for "making a mockery" of black women's sexuality. She continued: "He's dehumanizing Megan and Cardi."

Ben Shapiro dehumanized them?! No, sorry, these dirtbags dehumanized themselves by presenting themselves as animals. Here are the lyrics -- and I'm sorry to scandalize you, but you need to know exactly what our elites celebrate (and the non-elites too; the song was a massive hit):

There's some whores in this house I said (hold up), certified freak

Seven days a week

wet-ass pussy

Make that pull-out game weak Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you fucking with some wet-ass pussy

Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet-ass pussy

Give me everything you got for this wet-ass pussy Beat it up, nigga, catch a charge

Extra large and extra hard

Put this pussy right in your face

Swipe your nose like a credit card

Hop on top, I wanna ride

I do a Kegel while it's inside

Spit in my mouth, look in my eyes

This pussy is wet, come take a dive

Tie me up like I'm surprised

Let's role play, I'll wear a disguise

I want you to park that big Mack Truck

Right in this little garage

Make it cream, make me scream

Out in public, make a scene

I don't cook, I don't clean

But let me tell you how I got this ring Gobble me, swallow me

Drip down inside of me

Quick jump out 'fore you let it get inside of me

I tell him where to put it, never tell him where I'm 'bout to be

I run down on him 'fore I have a nigga running me

Talk your shit, bite your lip

Ask for a car while you ride that dick

You really ain't never gotta fuck him for a thang

He already made his mind up 'fore he came

Now get your boots and your coat

For this wet-ass pussy

He bought a phone just for pictures

Of this wet-ass pussy

Pay my tuition just to kiss me

On this wet-ass pussy

Now make it rain if you wanna

See some wet-ass pussy Look, I need a hard hitter, I need a deep stroker

I need a Henny drinker, I need a weed smoker

Not a garden snake, I need a king cobra

With a hook in it, hope it lean over

He got some money, then that's where I'm headed

Pussy A1, just like his credit

He got a beard, well, I'm tryna wet it

I let him taste it, now he diabetic

I don't wanna spit, I wanna gulp

I wanna gag, I wanna choke

I want you to touch that little dangly thing

That swing in the back of my throat

My head game is fire, punani Dasani

It's going in dry and it's coming out soggy

I ride on that thing like the cops is behind me

I spit on his mic and now he tryna sign me, woo! Your honor, I'm a freak bitch, handcuffs, leashes

Switch my wig, make him feel like he cheating

Put him on his knees, give him something to believe in

Never lost a fight, but I'm looking for a beating

In the food chain, I'm the one that eat you

If he ate my ass, he's a bottom feeder

Big D stand for "big demeanor"

I could make you bust before I ever meet you

If it don't hang, then he can't bang

You can't hurt my feelings, but I like pain

If he fuck me and ask, "Whose is it?"

When I ride the dick, I'ma spell my name Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you fucking with some wet-ass pussy

Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet-ass pussy

Give me everything you got for this wet-ass pussy Now from the top, make it drop

That's some wet-ass pussy

Now get a bucket and a mop

That's some wet-ass pussy

I'm talking WAP, WAP, WAP

That's some wet-ass pussy

Macaroni in a pot

That's some wet-ass pussy

We are a long, long way from Smokey Robinson and Otis Redding, that's for sure. This is a culture of death. The Democratic Party, naturally, is capitalizing on it. There is no human dignity in this ad. None. It is the result of a pornified culture.

UPDATE: I had missed this recent song, "BDF: Baby Daddy Free," performed in front of an abortion clinic. The black woman raps, "I ain't got no nigga baby coming out of me." Though blacks make up only 13 percent of the US population, they account for almost 37 percent of all abortions. And white supremacy is the worst problem black America faces? Really?