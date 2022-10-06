Democrats: ‘Gerrymander This Coochie’
The depravity of American popular culture knows no bounds. Delano Squires is right: this ad, created by BLK, the dating app for black singles, urging black Americans to get out to vote is revolting.
Don't play that ad at work. It is grotesque -- and Squires is right: Michelle Obama is part of this messaging. The message is "No Voting, No Vucking," which, when spoken, makes the message clear. It's urging women to hold out on men who aren't registered to vote. If a white supremacist had depicted black people like this -- as sex-mad animals -- we would never hear the end of protest, and we shouldn't, because it is totally degrading. But this was made by black liberals, for black people.
I just don't get progressives. Remember a couple of years ago the celebration of the filthy Cardi B. + Megan Thee Stallion song "W.A.P." -- which stands for "wet-ass pussy"? The video is coming up on 500 million views. Hillary Clinton praised "the audacity [and] the agency" that Cardi and Megan demonstrated in the song. NPR, the gold standard of progressive midwittery, called it the best song of 2020. Among other things, the song celebrates women -- proudly described in the lyrics as "whores" -- having raunchy sex in exchange for gifts. That summer, NPR brought in a "cultural critic" to talk about the song. She praised it as an innovative and iconic song "celebrating women's empowerment." Host Ari Shapiro twitted critics as "Puritanical," and quoted Ben Shapiro mocking it. The critic, Taylor Crumpton, denounced Ben Shapiro for "making a mockery" of black women's sexuality. She continued: "He's dehumanizing Megan and Cardi."
Ben Shapiro dehumanized them?! No, sorry, these dirtbags dehumanized themselves by presenting themselves as animals. Here are the lyrics -- and I'm sorry to scandalize you, but you need to know exactly what our elites celebrate (and the non-elites too; the song was a massive hit):
There's some whores in this house
I said (hold up), certified freak
Seven days a week
wet-ass pussy
Make that pull-out game weak
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you fucking with some wet-ass pussy
Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet-ass pussy
Give me everything you got for this wet-ass pussy
Beat it up, nigga, catch a charge
Extra large and extra hard
Put this pussy right in your face
Swipe your nose like a credit card
Hop on top, I wanna ride
I do a Kegel while it's inside
Spit in my mouth, look in my eyes
This pussy is wet, come take a dive
Tie me up like I'm surprised
Let's role play, I'll wear a disguise
I want you to park that big Mack Truck
Right in this little garage
Make it cream, make me scream
Out in public, make a scene
I don't cook, I don't clean
But let me tell you how I got this ring
Gobble me, swallow me
Drip down inside of me
Quick jump out 'fore you let it get inside of me
I tell him where to put it, never tell him where I'm 'bout to be
I run down on him 'fore I have a nigga running me
Talk your shit, bite your lip
Ask for a car while you ride that dick
You really ain't never gotta fuck him for a thang
He already made his mind up 'fore he came
Now get your boots and your coat
For this wet-ass pussy
He bought a phone just for pictures
Of this wet-ass pussy
Pay my tuition just to kiss me
On this wet-ass pussy
Now make it rain if you wanna
See some wet-ass pussy
Look, I need a hard hitter, I need a deep stroker
I need a Henny drinker, I need a weed smoker
Not a garden snake, I need a king cobra
With a hook in it, hope it lean over
He got some money, then that's where I'm headed
Pussy A1, just like his credit
He got a beard, well, I'm tryna wet it
I let him taste it, now he diabetic
I don't wanna spit, I wanna gulp
I wanna gag, I wanna choke
I want you to touch that little dangly thing
That swing in the back of my throat
My head game is fire, punani Dasani
It's going in dry and it's coming out soggy
I ride on that thing like the cops is behind me
I spit on his mic and now he tryna sign me, woo!
Your honor, I'm a freak bitch, handcuffs, leashes
Switch my wig, make him feel like he cheating
Put him on his knees, give him something to believe in
Never lost a fight, but I'm looking for a beating
In the food chain, I'm the one that eat you
If he ate my ass, he's a bottom feeder
Big D stand for "big demeanor"
I could make you bust before I ever meet you
If it don't hang, then he can't bang
You can't hurt my feelings, but I like pain
If he fuck me and ask, "Whose is it?"
When I ride the dick, I'ma spell my name
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you fucking with some wet-ass pussy
Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet-ass pussy
Give me everything you got for this wet-ass pussy
Now from the top, make it drop
That's some wet-ass pussy
Now get a bucket and a mop
That's some wet-ass pussy
I'm talking WAP, WAP, WAP
That's some wet-ass pussy
Macaroni in a pot
That's some wet-ass pussy
We are a long, long way from Smokey Robinson and Otis Redding, that's for sure. This is a culture of death. The Democratic Party, naturally, is capitalizing on it. There is no human dignity in this ad. None. It is the result of a pornified culture.
UPDATE: I had missed this recent song, "BDF: Baby Daddy Free," performed in front of an abortion clinic. The black woman raps, "I ain't got no nigga baby coming out of me." Though blacks make up only 13 percent of the US population, they account for almost 37 percent of all abortions. And white supremacy is the worst problem black America faces? Really?
