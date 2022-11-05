Democracy Is Off the Ballot

In the wee hours of the morning last Friday in San Francisco, police officers arrested a hammer-wielding illegal alien and known nudity activist inside the home of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where said foreign nudist was engaged in some kind of struggle with Pelosi’s husband, Paul. He was charged, among other things, with elder abuse, and will likely be deported.

All of which is to say that you have to vote for John Fetterman on Tuesday or else the radical right will destroy the country as we know it. No more abortion on demand. No more $7 gas. No more billions for the war in Ukraine. No more elections-by-mail that take six days to count if we’re lucky. No more American Democracy. Just a chicken in every pot and an armed nudist in every politician’s husband’s bedroom at 3 a.m.

I may be joking, but Joe Biden isn’t. This is the thrust of the figurehead president’s latest unhinged speech, delivered on Wednesday evening from Union Station in D.C. The once-impressive hub of transportation and commerce, now fronted by a tent city and dirty, dead, and dangerous inside, was a fitting setting for the final plea of a floundering regime.

The president presented the bizarre and still unexplained incident at Pelosi’s California mansion as part of a broader trend of right-wing political violence instigated by Donald Trump’s concerns about the 2020 election. Biden even parroted the left-wing media narrative that the man arrested in Pelosi’s home had used “the very same words used by the mob when they stormed the United States Capitol on January the 6th.” This refers to the fact that both the San Fran nudist David DePape and some January 6th demonstrators are reported to have said “Where’s Nancy?” at one point or another, which is a question commonly asked by people looking for a woman named Nancy.

If only Donald Trump had conceded, a lunatic hippie would never have hit Paul Pelosi with a hammer. This is an especially weak pitch to voters a week before the midterm elections. But Biden tanked the economy and his friends are cutting up kids’ genitals, so this is the best he’s got. If the Democrats make the election about the election itself, they don’t have to answer for their records. And so Biden just rehashes the old insistence that his win was beyond question:

The great irony about the 2020 election is that it’s the most attacked election in our history. And, yet, there’s no election in our history that we can be more certain of its results. Every legal challenge that could have been brought was brought. Every recount that could have been undertaken was undertaken. Every recount confirmed the results. Wherever fact or evidence had been demanded, the Big Lie has been proven to be just that, a big lie. Every single time.

Elite media are even more forceful on this line. They cannot let a single mention of election concerns pass without at least three variations on “false,” “baseless,” “unfounded,” “lies,” and “without evidence.” Never mind that they admitted to a “shadow campaign” orchestrated by the deep state, big media, Big Tech, and big business to ensure their desired outcome in 2020. (My “I didn’t steal the 2020 election” shirt has people asking a lot of questions already answered by my shirt.)

The point of all of this, made explicit in Biden’s Wednesday speech, is that anybody who believes (or even entertains) such things cannot be allowed to participate in American politics. The Biden regime’s losing message to a nation struggling to make ends meet has been “Let them eat liberal norms.” It’s not going to work, but we should remember that they tried it even after we trounce them on election day. As the Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles noted, “They don’t accept the results when we win because they don’t consider us legitimate participants in ‘our democracy.’ We don’t accept the results when they win because they rig elections and brag about it.”

The irony of it all is that, if the regime narrative is true, American democracy already failed. You don’t have a choice here: vote Democrat or tumble into the abyss. As far as Biden and his handlers are concerned, there is only one legitimate party in the contest. So even they must understand, on some level, that they’re not actually asking you to save democracy. They’re asking you to save them, and to wipe out the last vestiges of the republic’s democratic element in the process.

That wouldn't be the worst thing if they were right; there are higher ideals than the democratic mandate. But reasons matter, and the reason for Biden's anti-democratic turn is a bad one. One of many tensions inherent to liberal democracy is the fact that enough sensible people, given enough time, may well make a democratic choice against the substantive commitments of liberalism. When forced to follow that mandate or admit that their commitment to liberalism trumps their attachment to democracy, our left-wing elites will choose the latter. To quote a president: “This is the path to chaos in America. It’s unprecedented. It’s unlawful. And it’s un-American.”