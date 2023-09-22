fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Commonwealth of the Imagination

State of the Union: The Indo–Canadian spat shows the absurdity of the Commonwealth.
Screen Shot 2022-02-15 at 12.38.40 PM
Jude Russo
Sep 22, 2023 2:30 PM

Canada and India are beefing. Our northern neighbor’s ridiculous head of government, Justin Trudeau, has claimed that Indian intelligence agents killed a Sikh Canadian who was allegedly involved from afar in a Sikh separatist movement in India. India has responded with predictable irritation, putting a halt to the processing of Canadian visas.

These things, in the main, are of little concern to the American people. It is worth noting, however, that it puts the lie to one of the dearly held fictions of our reliable lackey, the United Kingdom, with whom we have such a “special relationship” (another dearly held fiction): the “Commonwealth,” that face-saving non-entity for covering the British Crown’s nakedness in the wake of the dissolution of the Empire. Let’s lay aside the question of what the very word “commonwealth” means without political union, particularly when that “commonwealth” includes sovereign republics but is headed by a monarch. What kind of “commonwealth,” even in the most generous reading of that word, encompasses states that are actively falling out with each other diplomatically, with nary an appeal to the Crown?

Advertisement

Comments

Become a Member today for a growing stake in the conservative movement.
Join here!
Join here

More like this

Polish Patience Runs Out

Sumantra Maitra September 22, 2023
State of the Union: European unity was, and remains, a historical and unnatural accident.

The Strong Do What They Can

Sumantra Maitra September 22, 2023
Canada and Armenia are relearning a couple of hard realist lessons.

Not a Penny More

Sumantra Maitra September 21, 2023
State of the Union: We have done enough.
Advertisement
Advertisement