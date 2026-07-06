China Demonstrates Long-Range Missile Capabilities in Submarine Test Launch

China test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from a nuclear-powered submarine in the South Pacific Monday, a rare show of force demonstrating Beijing’s expanding nuclear capabilities. The missile carried a dummy warhead and was launched at 12:01 p.m. local time, per China’s official Xinhua News Agency.

According to Beijing, the test was part of routine training, complied with international law, and was not directed at any specific target. “We hope relevant countries will not over-interpret the ​matter,” Chinese Foreign ​Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

U.S. allies expressed concern, with the governments of Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Taiwan each releasing statements critical of the launch. A spokeswoman for Taiwan’s Presidential Office told reporters that the test was the latest example of China “attempting to intimidate the international community.”

China last fired a long-range missile into the Pacific in 2024. Prior to 2024, its last long-range missile launch into international waters took place in 1980.