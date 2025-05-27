CDC Spikes Covid Vax Rec for Pregnant Women, Healthy Children

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr announced on Tuesday that the Centers For Disease Control will no longer recommend the Covid vaccine for healthy children and pregnant women.

“As of today, the Covid vaccine for healthy and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule,” said Kennedy in a video released to X. “Last year, the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another Covid shot despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children.”

Today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from @CDCgov recommended immunization schedule. Bottom line: it’s common sense and it’s good science. We are now one step closer to realizing @POTUS’s promise to Make America Healthy Again. pic.twitter.com/Ytch2afCLP — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) May 27, 2025

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Martin Makary and National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya flanked Kennedy in the announcement video.

“There’s no evidence healthy kids need it today and most countries have stopped recommending it to children,” noted Makary. “It’s common sense and good science,” echoed Bhattacharya. The updated recommendations follow new reports from the CDC that warn of elevated risk of myocarditis in young men who receive the vaccination.

Many Americans have already stopped receiving the Covid vaccinations regardless of CDC guidelines. Recent numbers published by the CDC suggest that only one in eight American children have received a Covid vaccine and only one in four American adults above the age of 18 have received the jab.

The Trump team announced the policy update without the guidance of a panel of experts who typically vote on changes. The decision comes after years of complicated vaccine policy in regard to Covid in the United States through changing administrations.