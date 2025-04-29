Carney Leads Canada’s Liberals to Reelection

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, the former Bank of England governor who succeeded ousted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, won re-election Monday, with his Liberal Party poised to win a plurality of seats in the Canadian parliament.

The election witnessed the two main competitors, the left-wing Liberal Party and the center-right Conservative Party, make gains at the expense of third parties. Neither party won the 172 seats necessary for a majority in parliament.

The Liberal Party of Canada is expected to win a plurality of 168 seats and 43.5 percent of the vote, up from the 160 seats that the party had won under Trudeau in 2021, and is likely to form a minority government, similar to the Liberal minority governments that have governed Canada since 2019. Carney will still be reliant on third parties to remain in power.

Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives came in a close second, winning 144 seats and 41.4 percent of the vote, a marked improvement on the 119 seats and 34.3 percent of the vote that it won in 2021. Prior to Trudeau’s replacement by Mark Carney, it had been widely anticipated that the Conservatives would win a large majority and return to government after 10 years in opposition.

The far-left New Democratic Party of Jagmeet Singh suffered significant losses and is expected to win only 7 seats, compared to the 25 it won in 2021. Singh lost to the Liberal candidate in his home riding, which he had won by 10 points in the last election.

The separatist Bloc Québécois of Yves-François Blanchet fared the best of any of the third parties, decreasing its seat count to 23 from 32.