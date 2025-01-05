fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Canada

Top Canadian Report: Trudeau Expected to Resign

State of the Union: Trudeau could be out as soon as Monday according to major Canadian outlet.
CANADA-POLITICS-TRUDEAU
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jan 5, 2025 9:10 PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation ahead of a meeting of his party’s national caucus on Wednesday, the Globe and Mail reported Sunday evening. The announcement comes at a time when Trudeau’s Liberal Party appears set to lose Canada’s next election in a landslide to the Conservative Party of Pierre Poilievre. 

Trudeau was set to face a challenge from within his own party during Wednesday’s national caucus meeting, and the Globe and Mail report indicates that expected Trudeau’s resignation is being announced as to avoid the appearance of being toppled by his own MPs. It is unclear whether the resignation would entail Trudeau immediately stepping down, or remaining as prime minister until a new leader of the Liberal Party is chosen.

Advertisement

Trudeau has been the prime minister of Canada since 2015 and leader of the Liberal Party since 2013.

More like this

The Return of Free Québec

Mathieu Bock-Côté November 27, 2024
The surprising resurgence of Québécois nationalism holds lessons for other peoples who do not want to disappear.
Advertisement
Advertisement