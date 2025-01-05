Top Canadian Report: Trudeau Expected to Resign

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation ahead of a meeting of his party’s national caucus on Wednesday, the Globe and Mail reported Sunday evening. The announcement comes at a time when Trudeau’s Liberal Party appears set to lose Canada’s next election in a landslide to the Conservative Party of Pierre Poilievre.

Trudeau was set to face a challenge from within his own party during Wednesday’s national caucus meeting, and the Globe and Mail report indicates that expected Trudeau’s resignation is being announced as to avoid the appearance of being toppled by his own MPs. It is unclear whether the resignation would entail Trudeau immediately stepping down, or remaining as prime minister until a new leader of the Liberal Party is chosen.

Trudeau has been the prime minister of Canada since 2015 and leader of the Liberal Party since 2013.