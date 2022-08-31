Can You Heat Europe With Von Der Leyen’s Hot Air?

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is shocked, shocked, that Russia would use its energy weapon against Europe:

The European Union’s power price-setting system is no longer functioning properly and requires changes after Russian President Vladimir Putin turned energy into a weapon, according to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “The electricity market is no more a functioning market because there’s one actor -- Putin -- who’s systematically trying to destroy it and to manipulate it so we really have to react to that and that’s why we’re addressing now the composition of the electricity market,” she told a press conference in Denmark on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Golly. I'm old enough to remember all this:

Merciless! Biting very thoroughly! All-out economic and financial war! Cutting even deeper into the Russian economy! And so forth.

Which is fine, if that's how you want to play it. But you have no legs to stand on when Putin employs the very same weapon against you.

The leaders of the European Union -- and the leadership class -- have taken the continent's economies to the brink of collapse, which could happen this winter. It does not require one to think Vladimir Putin is a good man, or that his invasion of Ukraine was just, to recognize that a continent so heavily dependent on Russian oil and gas didn't have a lot of options. Washington pushed the Europeans to take a hard line against Putin, and they were eager to do so. Now look: Russia is making a killing these days on its fossil fuels sales:

Advertisement

Do you remember German diplomats at the UN snickering when President Trump warned them that they were going to regret being so dependent on Russian oil and gas? Remember how some in the media mocked him too?

Donald Trump was right in 2018 and was mocked. Trump made some outrageous claims about German energy at the UN — and the German delegation’s reaction was priceless.#TrumpWasRight #TruthBehindTheClaims #UnitedNations #Germany #EnergyCrisis pic.twitter.com/EvqO5pqN4j — Arpit Apoorva (@arpit_apoorva) August 29, 2022

I would add that Hungarian PM Viktor Orban has been condemned for a long time by EU leaders for his stark opposition to energy sanctions on Russia, warning that it would "kill Hungary" -- meaning the economy. EU leaders have mocked him as a Putin stooge. Now, though, with the approach of winter and the astronomical gas prices threatening to crash the European economy, Orban looks like a prophet.

Never, ever underestimate the susceptibility of the US-EU ruling class to ideological delusion. Washington walked our nation into a quagmire in Iraq and Afghanistan. Now Washington and Brussels, and other Western European capitals, are marching the West into a depression. But when Tucker Carlson pointed out sensibly enough that Europe cannot survive without Russian fossil fuels, one of the ideological architects of the Iraq catastrophe called him a Putin simp:

The authoritarian allure, the devotion to the dictator, the loathing of democracy…it's all too strong. Carlson can't help but be pro-Putin. https://t.co/rVn758dGgR — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 30, 2022

I'm old enough to remember blah blah blah:

"But, look, I think what we've learned over the last ten years is that America has to lead. Other countries won't act. They will follow us, but they won't do it on their own. And in this case, I think we'll be vindicated when we discover the weapons of mass destruction and when we liberate the people of Iraq." -- Bill Kristol, Nightline, March 5, 2003.

To be clear: Putin was wicked to invade Ukraine, and I wish Russia would lose that war. But Russia is not losing that war; the West is. It is unspeakably arrogant for Ursula von der Leyen to say Putin is not being cricket to use economics as a weapon of war, when she and the group of nations she leads have spent the last six months doing exactly the same thing to Russia, only without much effect. Russia, obviously, has the better hand -- and it's playing it.

Again: we are ruled by fools who prefer sunny ideological dreams to cold reality ... of the sort that's going to hit European homes and businesses very hard by January.