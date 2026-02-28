Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
BREAKING: U.S. and Israel Attack Iran

State of the Union: American officials said they expected retaliatory strikes from Iran.
Iran,Flag,Waving,In,The,Wind,Above,Skyline,Of,Tehran
Credit: Borna_Mirahmadian
Andrew Day
Feb 28, 2026 2:48 AM
Editor’s note: This is a developing story.

The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran Saturday morning. Iranian state media reported strikes on Tehran, the capital, and broadcast footage of smoke rising after rocket fire.

U.S. officials said the attack targeted Iran’s military infrastructure and that retaliation from Iran against American bases and assets was expected. In recent weeks, President Donald Trump has deployed warships, air defense systems, and fighter jets to the region.

Explosions were heard in several cities across Iran and air raid sirens sounded in Israel early Saturday morning.

The number of casualties has not been confirmed.

