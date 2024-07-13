BREAKING: Trump Shot at PA Rally
The bloodied president pumped his fist in the air as security personnel removed him from the stage.
This is a developing story.
BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA — The former President Donald Trump was shot and injured at a Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Trump, face bloodied by an apparent nick to the ear, was immediately rushed by Secret Service officers and taken from the stage. He pumped his fist to the audience as he was removed.
Law enforcement moved swiftly to place crime-scene tape, and attendees were pushed toward the exits whence they came, where paraphernalia vendors continued to hawk Trump-themed wares.
A helicopter, possibly medical, landed on the field behind the venue minutes after the shooting and left shortly afterward. Two individuals were seen being loaded into an ambulance.
The Trump campaign released a statement thanking law enforcement and saying that the former president was “fine.”
Rally attendees report seeing two assailants, one shooting from the treeline at the rally site, another rushing the stage with a handgun. Some eyewitnesses allege that the former, who got off shots, was immediately taken out by a rooftop law-enforcement sniper. The latter was apparently tackled by on-the-ground police enforcement.
The shooter is reportedly dead.
One bystander is also reportedly dead.
One attendee told the BBC that the shooter was visible taking position on a nearby roof.
Supporters wept freely, and many formed prayer circles to request the aid of the Almighty on behalf of the former president.
On social media, users reacted with astonishment and dismay, with many voicing their support for Trump.
George W. Bush and Barack Obama both issued statements wishing Trump a speedy recovery.
Shortly before 8 p.m. EDT, President Joe Biden released a statement condemning the shooting.
At roughly 8:15 p.m. EDT, the president delivered a brief press statement in person. He claimed to be trying to get in touch with Trump by phone, although without success so far.
“Look, there’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick,” he said. “That’s one reason why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.”