BREAKING: Trump Shot at PA Rally

This is a developing story.

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA — The former President Donald Trump was shot and injured at a Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Chaotic scenes at President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after gun shots rang out in the area. Secret Service rushed in to protect Trump. It is unclear yet whether Trump was harmed. pic.twitter.com/MN64L42YCW — The American Conservative (@amconmag) July 13, 2024

Trump, face bloodied by an apparent nick to the ear, was immediately rushed by Secret Service officers and taken from the stage. He pumped his fist to the audience as he was removed.

🚨BREAKING: ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT AGAINST FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP AT BUTLER, PA RALLY pic.twitter.com/ErTqkRKygc — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 13, 2024

Law enforcement moved swiftly to place crime-scene tape, and attendees were pushed toward the exits whence they came, where paraphernalia vendors continued to hawk Trump-themed wares.

A helicopter, possibly medical, landed on the field behind the venue minutes after the shooting and left shortly afterward. Two individuals were seen being loaded into an ambulance.

Advertisement

The Trump campaign released a statement thanking law enforcement and saying that the former president was “fine.”

NEW: #Trump campaign statement: “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.” — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) July 13, 2024

Rally attendees report seeing two assailants, one shooting from the treeline at the rally site, another rushing the stage with a handgun. Some eyewitnesses allege that the former, who got off shots, was immediately taken out by a rooftop law-enforcement sniper. The latter was apparently tackled by on-the-ground police enforcement.

Police dragging out the shooter

President Donald trump 👊pic.twitter.com/1otnLvquGa — Bunny (@Bunny_O9) July 13, 2024

The shooter is reportedly dead.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple media outlets and officials are confirming that the shooter at Trump's rally in Butler County is dead. In the footage, a body believed to be that of the shooter was seen being carried out of the event. The Secret Service confirmed that they were the ones who… pic.twitter.com/W4ZYnlwa21 — nikola 3 (@ronin19217435) July 13, 2024

One bystander is also reportedly dead.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldlinger told me that the shooter is confirmed dead. One attendee at the rally is also confirmed dead. https://t.co/Sl5w5GUks2 — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) July 13, 2024

One attendee told the BBC that the shooter was visible taking position on a nearby roof.

this BBC interview with a guy outside the security perimeter who claims he saw the shooter before he fired is absolutely wild pic.twitter.com/vJpKZTxSAe — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 13, 2024

Supporters wept freely, and many formed prayer circles to request the aid of the Almighty on behalf of the former president.

On social media, users reacted with astonishment and dismay, with many voicing their support for Trump.

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

George W. Bush and Barack Obama both issued statements wishing Trump a speedy recovery.

There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 13, 2024

Shortly before 8 p.m. EDT, President Joe Biden released a statement condemning the shooting.

Statement from the White House: pic.twitter.com/x0pM9je69a — Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) July 13, 2024

At roughly 8:15 p.m. EDT, the president delivered a brief press statement in person. He claimed to be trying to get in touch with Trump by phone, although without success so far.

“Look, there’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick,” he said. “That’s one reason why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.”