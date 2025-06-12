BREAKING: Israel Begins Iran Airstrikes

Israel began a campaign against Iran late Thursday night, striking targets in Tehran as the Jewish state attempts to destroy Iran’s nuclear program. Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a special state of emergency in the country, stating that “following the State of Israel’s preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the state of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future.”

The extent of Thursday’s strikes and planned length of the campaign is not yet known.

The attack almost certainly marks the end of the Trump administration’s negotiations with Iran over a potential agreement to limit its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief. The U.S. has stated it will not participate in the Israeli air campaign, but is expected to assist in defending Israeli assets in the case of retaliation from Iran.