BREAKING: Iran Fires Missiles at U.S. Base

This is a developing story.

Iran fired several missiles Monday at a U.S. military base near Doha, Qatar, according to an Israeli official who spoke to Axios. The Iranian Supreme National Security Council released a statement claiming that Iran attacked the U.S. with a number of missiles equal to the number of bombs dropped on Iran during the American air raid Saturday night.

Videos circulating online show air defenses in Doha engaging the missiles, which targeted Al-Udeid Air Base. The base, America’s largest military installation in the region, has been partially evacuated as regional tensions have increased. The U.S. has also instructed citizens in Qatar to shelter in place.

According to a statement released by the foreign ministry of Qatar, the country’s air defenses “successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles.” No casualties have been reported from the attack.

The New York Times reports that Iran “coordinated the attacks on the American air base in Qatar with Qatari officials and gave advanced notice that attacks were coming to minimize casualties.”

Editor's note: This article originally stated, citing Axios, that Iran had also targeted a U.S. base in Iraq. Axios has since deleted that claim from its reporting.