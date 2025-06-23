fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

BREAKING: Iran Fires Missiles at U.S. Base

State of the Union: Tehran targeted Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
Iran and United States two flags together realations textile cloth fabric texture
Joseph Addington
Jun 23, 2025 1:13 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

This is a developing story.

Iran fired several missiles Monday at a U.S. military base near Doha, Qatar, according to an Israeli official who spoke to Axios. The Iranian Supreme National Security Council released a statement claiming that Iran attacked the U.S. with a number of missiles equal to the number of bombs dropped on Iran during the American air raid Saturday night.

Videos circulating online show air defenses in Doha engaging the missiles, which targeted Al-Udeid Air Base. The base, America’s largest military installation in the region, has been partially evacuated as regional tensions have increased. The U.S. has also instructed citizens in Qatar to shelter in place.

According to a statement released by the foreign ministry of Qatar, the country’s air defenses “successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles.” No casualties have been reported from the attack.

The New York Times reports that Iran “coordinated the attacks on the American air base in Qatar with Qatari officials and gave advanced notice that attacks were coming to minimize casualties.” 

Editor's note: This article originally stated, citing Axios, that Iran had also targeted a U.S. base in Iraq. Axios has since deleted that claim from its reporting.

More like this

Trump Risks a Strategic Misfire in Iran

Jon Hoffman June 23, 2025
The administration can step back from escalation before it’s too late.

It’s Time to Get Out for Good

Peter Slezkine Jennifer Kavanagh June 23, 2025
Trump must not let Netanyahu and the neoconservatives invent new objectives.

Vance: ‘We’re Not at War with Iran’ 

Andrew Day June 22, 2025 - 11:59 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The vice president and secretary of state defended America’s attack on Iran.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today