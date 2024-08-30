Brazil Suspends 𝕏

Brazil’s highest court suspended Elon Musk’s social media app 𝕏 in the country on Friday.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered telecommunications company Anatel to suspend service to the social media network immediately and confirm it had done so within 24 hours of the court’s order Friday afternoon.

Moraes cited Musk’s failure to name a legal representative for the company in Brazil, noting that all internet companies are required to do so. 𝕏 will remain suspended in the country until Musk names a representative and pays more than $3 million owed in unpaid fines.

Musk called Moraes an “evil dictator cosplaying as a judge” a day before the order was issued.

Moraes also announced that Brazilians caught using the service illegally will face fines of up to $9,000 a day. An estimated 40 million people use 𝕏 in Brazil.

The announcement was no surprise to Musk, who has bitterly and publicly fought with Moraes throughout the year, or to top officials at 𝕏, who preemptively released a statement Thursday in anticipation of the suspension.