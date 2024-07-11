Biden Delivers Defiant Message in Post–NATO Summit Presser

President Joe Biden Thursday delivered his first press conference in eight months to conclude the NATO summit at Washington, DC.

Biden faced questions from the press regarding his capacity and intention to continue as president, following calls from some high-profile Democrats for him to step down following a June 27 debate performance widely regarded as disastrous.

The president touted the summit as a success, underlining the alliance’s rallying around Ukraine in the face of Russia’s 2022, and characterized it as the latest in a series of policy victories for his administration. While underlining the size of the coalition he mustered to support Ukraine, he noted that there were limits on the escalatory capabilities he would give to Kiev, ruling out the use of American weapons for strikes into Russian territory. “If he could strike Moscow, strike the Kremlin, does that make sense? It doesn’t,” Biden said.

Among domestic wins, the president particularly highlighted strong inflation and jobs numbers for the second quarter.



“Guess what? Find me an economist who said we haven’t done well. What have we not done that did not work right now?” he said.

Throughout his prepared remarks and answers to the press, Biden addressed fears about his ability to continue as president, saying that he is still fully active. “Since my mistake at the debate, my schedule has been full-bore,” he said.

He also brushed off fears about his electability. “There are at five least presidents, or incumbent presidents, who have lower numbers than I have now,” he said.

“I think I’m the person best qualified to do the job,” he said.