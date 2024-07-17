Biden Considering SCOTUS Term Limits

President Joe Biden is considering proposing changes to the Supreme Court including term-limits and an enforceable ethic code, according to three highly-placed sources speaking to the Associated Press for a Wednesday report.

Biden, the former head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has historically opposed similar attempts to reform the Supreme Court. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to elaborate when asked about the proposal.

Criticism of the idea has surprisingly arisen from circles usually supportive of the Biden agenda. MSNBC’s Chuck Todd described the proposal as a sign of “desperation” and an instance of “playing to the left.

On the Republican side of the aisle, the former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to describe Biden’s proposal as an “illegal and unConstitutional attack on our SACRED… Supreme Court.”

Biden is also considering supporting a constitutional amendment that would overturn the court’s recent decision on presidential immunity.