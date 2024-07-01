fbpx
Biden at Presser: The U.S. Is Now a Monarchy

State of the Union: “I dissent.”
Jude Russo
Jul 1, 2024 8:09 PM

President Joe Biden delivered a five-minute jeremiad on Monday evening in response to the Supreme Court’s Trump v. United States ruling on presidential immunity earlier in the day.

Biden invoked Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor's dissent from the ruling, which found that the president is immune to criminal prosecution for official acts: “‘In every use of official power, the president is now a king above the law. With fear for our democracy, I dissent.’ End quote. So should the American people dissent. I dissent. May God bless you all, and may God help preserve our democracy.”

Biden‘s brief remarks come amid ongoing fallout in the press of the June 27 presidential debate with the former President Donald Trump, which was widely regarded as a catastrophe for the 81-year-old incumbent.

