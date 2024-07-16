Banks Touts the American Dream at the RNC

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), who is running for the Senate from the Hoosier state, focused his Tuesday speech at the Republican National Convention on the American Dream, and how the former President Donald Trump is the only candidate who can ensure its survival.

“We believe America is the greatest country in the history of the world. But they don’t,” he said of Joe Biden and the Democrats.

“Americans want a president they can be proud of,” Banks said. President Biden, he contended, is an embarrassment to Americans. Using the example of the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal of 2021, Banks emphasized that Biden is not fit for office.

But the left is not the only group that presents a threat to America’s future, he argued. “This is no time for wimpy Republicans. That’s why I’m running,” Banks concluded.