Balenciaga & The Pedobear

What do you think is going on here?

the brand "Balenciaga" just did a uh….. interesting… photoshoot for their new products recently which included a very purposely poorly hidden court document about 'virtual child porn' normal stuff pic.twitter.com/zjMN5WhZ0s — shoe (@shoe0nhead) November 21, 2022

Here's a close-up of the document:

That cannot be a mistake. It's Ashcroft v. Free Speech Coalition.

There's a separate sick Balenciaga photo from this campaign, involving a different little girl, and teddy bears in fetish gear. The New York Post has a pic of it in their story. You should also be aware that "Pedobear" is a well-known 4chan meme mocking pedophiles. "Pedobear" (see below) is a stand in for pedophiles.

It's almost like Eyes Wide Shut is real life. This is demonic stuff. Somebody at that fashion brand should pay for this evil. They are calling up forces that they cannot understand. From Live Not By Lies:

Regarding transgressive sexuality as a social good was not an innovation of the sexual revolution. Like the contemporary West, late imperial Russia was also awash in what historian James Billington called “a preoccupation with sex that is quite without parallel in earlier Russian culture.” Among the social and intellectual elite, sexual adventurism, celebrations of perversion, and all manner of sensuality was common. And not just among the elites: the laboring masses, alone in the city, with no church to bind their consciences with guilt, or village gossips to shame them, found comfort in sex. The end of official censorship after the 1905 uprising opened the floodgates to erotic literature, which found renewal in sexual passion. “The sensualism of the age was in a very intimate sense demonic,” Billington writes, detailing how the figure of Satan became a Romantic hero for artists and musicians. They admired the diabolic willingness to stop at nothing to satisfy one’s desires and to exercise one’s will.

We all know that polyamory and pedophilia are the next barriers to fall. We are very nearly there with polyamory. Our elites are pushing the boundaries on pedophilia. I don't know what's going to be scarier: that the backlash, when it comes, might make the backlash to Weimar look like child's play -- or the prospect that there won't be any backlash, that we have been so demoralized that we accept anything.

Thing is, if Balenciaga's ad director hadn't overegged the pudding by putting in the Ashcroft ruling, tipping us off to the fact that they know exactly what they are doing here, most of us would have just passed this on by as yet one more predictable example of the degeneration of our culture at the hands of corrupt elites, who are taking pleasure in seeing just how far they can go.

What I cannot for the life of me understand is why Republicans don't ever take the initiative against this kind of thing. Ever. If only from the bully pulpit. It's as if they don't care if the culture goes to hell, as long as they get tax cuts and wars. Maybe under President DeSantis and a GOP Congressional majority, figures like the head of Balenciaga USA will have to go on Capitol Hill and explain to Senators the thinking behind ad campaigns like this. Shame these dirtbags!