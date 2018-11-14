WASHINGTON, D.C.–Live on Capitol Hill, don’t miss “American Allies & Interests: Assessing Trump’s Foreign Policy Midterm,” from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today, featuring a 10 a.m. from Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky. Full Schedule below.

8:30– Doors Open

8:45 –Opening remarks: John Burtka IV, Executive Director, The American Conservative.

Introductions: W. James Antle III, Editor, The American Conservative magazine.

9:00-9:45 — Taking Back Congressional War Powers: Saudi Arabia, Yemen and the AUMF

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colorado)

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-California)

Moderator: Bruce Fein, Constitutional scholar and attorney.

10:00 to 10:45 a.m. — Keynote: Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky

10:45 to 11:45 — Veterans and the Forever War: Recent vets on military reform and U.S. foreign policy

Gil Barndollar (Marines), Center for the National Interest

Jeff Groom (Marines)

Daniel Davis (Army), Defense Priorities

John Q. Bolton (Army)

Dan Grazier (Marines), The Center for Defense Information at the Project on Government Oversight (POGO).

Moderator: (Ret.) Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, College of William & Mary, former U.S. Army, State Department

11:45-12 p.m. — Lunch

12:00-1:00 p.m. — Trump Politics and Foreign Policy Realism: A Media View

W. James Antle III, The American Conservative

Kelly Jane Torrance, The Weekly Standard

Michael Anton, former Trump White House

Moderator: Dan McCarthy, Modern Age

1:00-2:00 p.m– Middle East (In)Stability: Telling the Difference Between Friends and Frenemies

Daniel Larison, The American Conservative

Trita Parsi, National Iranian-American Council founder

Joshua Landis, University of Oklahoma

Paul Pillar, Georgetown University

Abbas Kadhim: SAIS-Johns Hopkins University

Moderator: Kelley Beaucar Vlahos, The American Conservative

2:00-3:00 p.m.– The Future Asian Power Politics: Is Trump Gaining or Losing Ground for the U.S.?

Doug Bandow, Cato Institute

Harry Kazianis, Center for The National Interest

(Ret.) Col. Doug Macgregor, author and commentator

Moderator: Benjamin Friedman, George Washington University