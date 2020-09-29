The American Conservative Is Looking for a CEO

The Board of Directors for The American Conservative (TAC) seeks to hire an experienced Chief Executive Officer to act as the organization’s staff leader.

This position calls for an entrepreneurial and strategic professional to lead TAC’s programs, editorial content, fundraising, and growth. The ideal candidate will demonstrate a successful track record of managing teams and developing external partnerships and will have deep and extensive knowledge of the American conservative intellectual and political traditions.

The CEO oversees the entire organization. He or she is responsible for managing, supporting, and cultivating TAC’s talented editorial and leadership teams. Responsibilities also include advancing TAC’s mission, ensuring effective operations, strengthening its programs, growing revenue through fundraising and other means, maintaining fiscal health, and expanding the influence and impact of TAC’s work.

The success of the CEO will largely depend upon the extent at which the CEO can lead projects, people, and ideas through strong interpersonal and communication skills. As with any leadership role, this position requires someone who can be a strong internal presence in creating cohesion as well as an outwardly visible presence in sharing the mission and vision of TAC with the media, partners, government officials, and donors. Writing and editorial experience in the conservative world is a plus.

Over the past few years, TAC has transformed from a small start-up journal to a leading interlocuter in the American political and cultural conversation. In less than four years, TAC has doubled its annual revenue, dramatically expanded its audience, and launched new programs, such as its podcasts, video production, and the Constitutional Fellows Program. TAC has quickly become an increasingly influential voice in national conservatism by promoting traditional conservative ideas about foreign policy, culture, and “Main Street Conservatism.” This new position will build upon the success TAC has achieved and help make the organization one of the most influential on the American Right. Fundraising experience is required.

The CEO will report to the Board Chair and regularly provide comprehensive Board reports. TAC maintains an office in Washington D.C. and will consider remote employment. Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience and includes a full benefits package with bonus opportunities.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

The primary responsibilities include, but are not limited to the following:

Being an articulate and influential advocate for the mission of TAC.

Initiating and creating short- and long-term strategic planning with the Board of Directors.

Leading and supporting all staff.

Overseeing operations, programs, and fundraising efforts.

Maintaining a portfolio of high-net-worth donors.

Identifying prospective opportunities and new partnerships.

Fostering a positive and productive culture.

Implementing policies, procedures, and processes as needed.

Supporting the development and maintenance of the annual operating budget.

Communicating, engaging, and regularly interacting with the Board of Directors.

Representing TAC as needed in the media and events.

Traveling to meet with donors and external partners.

KEY QUALIFICATIONS

The successful candidate will have 10+ years relevant nonprofit executive and fundraising experience. He or she will also

be an effective leader capable of forming cohesive and productive teams;

have a passion for TAC’s mission and the conservative tradition;

possess excellent critical thinking skills;

be proficient in strategic planning, analysis, and meeting key metrics.

demonstrate superior interpersonal and communication skills, especially written;

be highly organized with the ability to manage multiple competing priorities and projects;

have experience with donor relations and soliciting six-figure asks;

be adept in management, identifying win-win situations and building consensus among diverse groups of people; and

be financially literate.

APPLICATION

Please submit the following materials to complete your application.

Cover letter that outlines: 1) your interest in the position 2) how your values align with the mission and purpose of TAC and 3) a summary of your executive achievements

Resumé/CV

Three professional references

Writing sample (i.e. redacted donor letter, article, collateral, strategy document, etc.)

To apply, visit American Philanthropic’s listing here.