How Congress Can Stop Trump’s Iran War

He exceeded his authority and ordered what looks like an illegal assassination. Toothless resolutions won't be enough.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 12: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) look on at a press conference with DACA recipients. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The United States’ targeted airstrike against Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq has placed the U.S. on the precipice of an undeclared war with Iran, a hostile and militarily sophisticated foreign government, all without the consent of Congress.

Trump’s decision to strike without notifying congressional leaders is without precedent in history. There’s also no precedent for an American president openly ordering the killing of a senior state official of a country on which the U.S. has not officially declared war.

Iraq also didn’t consent to the drone strike against Soleimani. Notably, despite leaving Congress in the dark, Haaretz reports that Israel was briefed ahead of the attack.

On Saturday, the Trump administration sent Congress a classified letter saying it had met its obligation to notify Congress under the War Powers resolution.

Trump’s letter prompts “serious and urgent questions about the timing, manner, and justification of the administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who received Trump’s letter.

In order “to limit the president’s military actions regarding Iran,” ​the House will vote on a war powers resolution this week, Pelosi told House Democrats Sunday.

​T​he non-binding resolution ​i​s similar to the one introduced by Senator Tim Kaine in the Senate​ and​ ​seeks to ​reassert​ “​Congress’s long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration’s military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days.”

But is that enough?

“Congress must reassert its constitutional responsibility over war,” ​wrote Senator Bernie ​Sanders in a tweet. “The Senate and House must vote to immediately defund unauthorized military action against Iran.”