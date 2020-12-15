China Is Not The Big Bad Guy In This Story

The globalist crowd seems intent on brushing aside the past four years as an anomaly. Yet there are solid reasons why a reality TV star came out of nowhere in 2016 to defeat the establishment favorite. No doubt it has something to do with the aforementioned celebrity broaching a taboo that officials on both sides of the aisle have studiously avoided. That is, the subject of billionaires playing a vicious game of global labor arbitrage. One that hollowed out America’s middle class by pitting national workforces against each other in an epic race to the bottom.

After years of being ignored and betrayed, large segments of the electorate were receptive to the celebrity’s atypical bluntness. Their misery had progressed to the point where some voters were willing to grasp at any alternative that might challenge the status quo. The same status quo that is slowly crushing them by design.

Globalist factions, irritated by these disobedient subjects, leveraged gatekeepers in the press to issue a barrage of accusations. Insinuating that anyone who dared to defy the New World Order™ was a racist, a fascist, or a Russian stooge. Dog whistles that would rouse activist wings in the Democratic Party which, in their ideological fervor, would promptly forget all about those woeful trade deals and the giant sucking sound of jobs vanishing. It seems that regardless of how poor you get, the elites can always stir up a culture war.

Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain, advised Oz the great and terrible. While China has been cast as the leading national security threat du jour, understand that there is calculated misdirection at work. The real devastation of the past several decades (e.g. the decline of American manufacturing, the self-perpetuating war on terror, the economic collapse of 2008, the wholesale strip-mining of working families) was engineered through deliberate policymaking. A process choreographed from coastal boardrooms and executed by political proxies on Capitol Hill. Which, to a degree, may explain why a bill that will eliminate per-country limits for H-1B work visas quietly sailed through both the Senate and House of Representatives with very little public fanfare.

Far from being this story’s principal antagonist, China is merely the willing recipient of a gift that was bestowed upon it by American business interests. Put another way, the United States has played a crucial role in the rise of China’s industrial capacity. The same industrial capacity that will be brought to bear in future military conflicts. Students of history will recall how certain powerful families in the United States profited by helping to finance the remilitarization of Germany in the period leading up to World War II. As the old saying goes “History may not repeat itself, but it rhymes.”

Notice how corporate bigwigs didn’t make a peep about China until hackers started stealing their trade secrets. Which only serves to illustrate that America’s C-suites won’t take action until something impacts them directly. As far as the globetrotting crowd is concerned, the decay of the United States is a “negative externality.” When push comes to shove they’ll simply jump on planes to New Zealand. Which underscores a broader corollary: things won’t get any better as long as the folks in charge are able to escape the consequences of their narrow and short-sighted decisions. Our job as patriotic citizens is to protect our values by ensuring that, one way or another, they cannot.

Bill Blunden is an independent investigator focusing on information security, anti-forensics, and institutional analysis. He is the author of several books, including The Rootkit Arsenal and Behold a Pale Farce: Cyberwar, Threat Inflation, and the Malware-Industrial Complex. Bill is the lead investigator at Below Gotham Labs.