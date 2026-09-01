Army Secretary Dan Driscoll Resigns

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll resigned Monday, leaving the Pentagon after a long-simmering conflict with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Driscoll spoke with President Donald Trump on Monday about the state of the Army and submitted his resignation, the Financial Times reports. The White House praised Driscoll’s leadership but did not give a reason for his departure.

An Iraq War veteran, former venture capitalist, and friend of Vice President J.D. Vance, Driscoll was confirmed as Army secretary in February 2025. He was a major proponent of increasing the military’s use of drones and other next-generation military technologies.

Driscoll and Hegseth reportedly clashed over personnel decisions and plans for modernizing the military, a major priority for Driscoll. Their sharpest dispute followed Hegseth’s April dismissal of Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, who had worked closely with Driscoll.