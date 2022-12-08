Annals Of LGBT Institutional Capture

I'm telling you, when you live abroad in a still-normal country -- meaning a country that hasn't surrendered to the LGBT Cult -- what's happening in the United States is beyond horrifying. It's like watching a moral and psychological meltdown. As I mentioned here recently, in Turkey the other day, a local man asked me to explain to him who the people are paying celebrities and politicians to affirm transgenderism. It was inconceivable to him that any sane person would do that, absent financial reward. I told him that people really believe in this stuff -- especially elites. What's happening in the US now, I explained, is what happens when a country's elites -- academic, media, political, business, etc -- are fully captured by ideology. Be careful, I warned him: it's going to start with a heartfelt plea for tolerance, for a place at the table, but it won't stop there. Before you know it, people who won't enthusiastically affirm all things LGBT will be demonized and pushed out of public life.

I could tell that this man struggled to accept what I was saying. It was inconceivable to him. I've had the same response over the years with people in Eastern Europe, on the subject of transgenderism. It seems like science fiction to them -- but at the same time, it is being relentlessly pushed by the US Government, American pop culture, and American big business.

About marginalizing people who don't go along with the program, remember when David French defended the access LGBT people have to public libraries for "Drag Queen Story Hour" is a "blessing of liberty"? Contrary to what many said, French wasn't calling DQSH itself a blessing; he was simply saying that the freedom of LGBTs to do something like that is the same freedom that allows Christians to do similar programs in public libraries.

Surprise! Liberals turn out not to be liberal at all:

With a new children's book out that celebrates family, faith and biblical wisdom, actor-writer-producer Kirk Cameron cannot reach scores of American children or their families in many U.S. cities via the public library system because over 50 public libraries have either outright rejected him or not responded to requests on his behalf. A story-hour program for kids and parents connected to new book releases is an activity that many libraries typically present to their patrons and communities. Many of the same libraries that won't give Cameron a slot, however, are actively offering "drag queen" story hours or similar programs for kids and young people, according to Cameron's book publisher and according to a review of the libraries' websites and current program listings.

More:

Brave Books, Cameron's publisher, shared details of the story-hour requests — and the rejections received to date — with Fox News Digital exclusively this week. The Rochambeau Public Library in Providence, Rhode Island, for instance, told Cameron and his book publisher by phone, "No, we will pass on having you run a program in our space." "We are a very queer-friendly library. Our messaging does not align," the library worker also told Brave Books. When the publisher asked the library official about filling out the proper form to apply for a story-hour slot, the individual replied, "You can fill out the form to reserve space, to run the program in our space — but we won’t run your program." On its website, Rochambeau Public Library promotes a regular offering for young people called "Queer Umbrella."

It goes on and on -- read the whole story.

Are you surprised? You shouldn't be. This is what happens when progressive ideologues capture institutions. Next time the public library tax comes up for a vote, check to see how open your library is to religiously conservative folks.

Thing is, public libraries are PUBLIC institutions, meaning they are funded by the public's money, and are ultimately accountable to the public. Stand up! On the other hand, it is possible that after all the hate propaganda in schools and in the media, most of the public believes that Christians like Kirk Cameron should be kept out of libraries. The point I want to make, though, is that many liberals are no longer liberal -- they are illiberal leftists who want to see social and religious conservatives driven to the margins.

There is nothing innocent that these trans activists won't trash thanks to capturing American corporations. Did you hear what American Girl is doing now? Read on:

A Smart Girl's Guide: Body Image was released on November 1 and targeted at children ages 3-12. The book contains advice about how to change gender - without their parents' blessing. The book attempts to teach pre-teen girls 'to live comfortably in their own skin,' and goes through a range of issues including bullying and eating disorders. However, angry parents believe that the publication is pushing a more sinister agenda.

Look at the anti-scientific propaganda they're pumping into the minds of little girls:

A far more evil example of institutional capture is on display in Chicago, within the elite private Francis W. Parker School. Project Veritas caught its dean of students on camera talking about having brought LGBT health center personnel in to speak to the minor students during Pride Week. Here's a screenshot of the undercover video, captioned -- and let me warn readers who are sensitive to this kind of language that you might want to click away now. I think it's important to show it to you so you will know exactly how sick these perverts are:

He goes on to say that the high school students were playing with the butt plugs, asking, "How does this work?" In the screenshot from the Project Veritas video I led this post off with, the interviewer asked Bruno if the parents of the kids would care if they knew. His answer is in the shot: "No, it's queer sex."

He might be right. Parker is a self-styled progressive school. It costs between $37,000 and $42,000 per year to send your kid there. Still, you'd think even a progressive school would be horrified that one of its administrators was caught on camera talking about corrupting minors like this. Nope. They're angry at a "right-wing fringe group" for trying to hurt the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging efforts. Because as we all know, nothing celebrates diversity like teaching underage students how to shove plastic cylinders into their orifices for pleasure.

BREAKING: Fracis W. Parker School in Chicago, IL – where the Dean of Students Joseph Bruno was caught on video talking about giving students butt plugs and dildos- sent out this email to parents saying that they stand in full support of the Dean. pic.twitter.com/isHOxfLEQK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 8, 2022

Joseph Bruno ought to be charged for facilitating this. He'll probably get a promotion. We are a country whose institutions are often led by degenerates.

You might be thinking, "Ten years ago, if Joe Bruno had pulled a stunt like this, he would have been run out of town on a rail." Nope. Over twenty years ago, something very similar happened in Boston, paid for with taxpayer dollars. In a state-sponsored program, gay educators were teaching kids about fisting, about swallowing semen, the works. I wrote about it here. Know what happened? The two local dads who exposed it all were savaged by Boston media and the establishment of that progressive city. Twenty years ago.

I hope people in other countries around the world see what's becoming of America, and take a lesson. This is what America's elites want to do to your countries. They are coming for your kids as surely as they have been coming for ours. I hope you won't be as gullible and sheep-like as most of us Americans have been in the face of this evil.

UPDATE: I know I write harshly, but I am really and truly exhausted by the way the United States has gone all-in on the sexual corruption of children and minors, supposedly for the sake of celebrating diversity, and making love win. Living and traveling overseas in parts of the world that haven't yet succumbed to this moral insanity gives one a certain perspective -- as does knowing that these countries are virtually helpless in the face of the soft power of the American Babylon.