America First, Israel Second

I am the unusual political creature who is both unapologetically America First and firmly pro-Israel. As someone on the older edge of the millennial generation, it falls to people like me to bridge the realism of the MAGA movement with the strategic clarity of the postwar Republican tradition. These positions are not in conflict. Properly understood, they are aligned.

America is not a moral abstraction. It is a great power. We built a global architecture of alliances, bases, and forward presence for one purpose: to advance American interests. From the Pacific to Europe, our position in the world is not charity. It is leverage. It allows us to shape outcomes on favorable terms while minimizing the cost in American blood and treasure.

The Middle East follows the same logic. The United States operates from Al Udeid in Qatar, maintains the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, and sustains a network of relationships across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, and Iraq. Yet most of these are not true alliances. They are arrangements of convenience. When pressure rises, these states hedge. Qatar shelters Hamas leadership. Others flirt with China and align themselves with alternative power centers. They accept American protection while preserving optionality. That is not partnership.

Israel is different. Israel acts. Israel fights. Israel delivers. It provides actionable intelligence on Iran and terrorist networks. It develops battlefield technology that strengthens American capabilities. It directly degrades shared threats, including Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iranian proxy forces, reducing the burden that would otherwise fall on the United States. In a region defined by hesitation, Israel operates with clarity and force. That makes it valuable.

But value does not erase hierarchy. The alliance only works if America leads.

The United States is the senior partner. Israel is the junior partner. This is not a statement of preference. It is a statement of fact. The American economy approaches $28 trillion. Israel’s is roughly $550 billion. The United States has a population of about 340 million. Israel has a population of fewer than 10 million. American power underwrites the global system. It provides the capital, the weapons, the diplomatic cover, and the military umbrella that sustain the regional balance. Remove American power, and the structure collapses.

Because we carry the system, we set the terms. Every American should understand that Israel is the junior partner. Every Israeli should understand that American interests are paramount. Clarity is not hostility. It is stability. It prevents drift. It prevents resentment. It prevents the kind of strategic confusion that turns a useful alliance into a liability.

A junior partner aligns with the strategic direction of the senior partner. Not the reverse. That means no blank checks. No automatic commitments. No expectation that American power will be deployed for objectives that do not directly advance American security and prosperity. Any framework that reverses this order is not America First.

This is why support for Israel, when properly structured, is not a contradiction. It is an extension of American strategy. We do not retreat from the world. We shape it. We maintain relationships that produce tangible returns. We keep partners who punch above their weight, but only if they operate within a structure that serves American interests.

Some voices on the right, including Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and Nick Fuentes, reject this framework. They argue for distancing ourselves from Israel while showing a degree of sympathy for actors rooted in Islamic fundamentalism. This is not realism. It is incoherence. It abandons the one regional partner that actively confronts shared enemies, while downplaying the threat posed by movements that openly define themselves in opposition to the United States.

America First does not mean isolation. It means prioritization. It means discipline. It means understanding that alliances are tools, not obligations. They exist to serve American power, not dilute it.

The United States built the current international order. We maintain it. We decide how it is used. The alliance with Israel remains valuable, but only under one condition: the hierarchy is respected and the benefits flow in the right direction. This should be reflected in policy through conditional aid, operational coordination tied to U.S. objectives, and a clear doctrine that American force is never committed absent direct national interest.

America First. Always. Without exception.