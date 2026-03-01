3 Dead, 14 Injured in Austin Shooting

A shooting in a downtown Austin, Texas bar has left three dead and 14 wounded early Sunday morning. The shooting began shortly after 2 a.m. outside of Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden after the suspect drove around the block several times in a white SUV.

The suspect for the shooting has been revealed to be Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized immigrant from Senegal. Diagne arrived in the U.S. in 2000 and was naturalized in 2013.

The shooter was wearing a “Property of Allah” hoodie. According to the sources of Fox News, the shooter is alleged to have been wearing an undershirt with an Iranian flag on it. A Koran was allegedly also found in the shooter’s vehicle.

The FBI is investigating the incident as a potential terrorist attack. “Obviously, it’s still way too early in the process to determine an exact motivation, but there were indicators on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate potential nexus to terrorism,” said the acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio Field Office, Alex Dorn.

Some commentators have expressed concerns that an American war in Iran will provoke “blowback” in the form of Shiite terrorism in the U.S.