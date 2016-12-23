Trump’s challenge to “one China” is playing with fire. Ted Galen Carpenter explains why Trump made a mistake on Taiwan.

By striking a single word, Congress opens the door to a space arms race. The L.A. Times reports on Congress’ attempt to go beyond a limited missile defense system.

Trump’s foreign policy team: built to fail. James Mann makes the case that Trump’s current foreign policy team won’t last long.

Does anyone in South Sudan have the will to prevent genocide? Andrew Green reviews the course of the civil war in South Sudan and points to the potential for genocide that now exists there.