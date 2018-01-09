My apologies to my readers for being away for the last week. I am glad to say that the reason for not writing is a very happy one. My wife and I are proud to announce that our daughter Elizabeth was born last Friday. We just returned from the hospital today, and needless to say there has not been much time for anything else in the last week. I will be writing again soon on a reduced schedule, and I hope to be back to normal writing in a few weeks. Many thanks to friends and colleagues for their kind words on this joyous occasion.
