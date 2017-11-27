Well done, Washington Post. Watch the 10-minute hidden camera clip of the Post reporter interviewing O’Keefe’s utterly inept operative. It’s like a junior secret agent from the People’s Republic of Klutzylvania got stung by counterintelligence.

I love this, from the Post‘s story:

The woman who approached Post reporters, Jaime T. Phillips, did not respond to calls to her cellphone Monday morning. Her car remained in the Project Veritas [James O’Keeffe’s outfit — RD] parking lot for more than an hour. After Phillips was observed entering the Project Veritas office, The Post made the unusual decision to report her previous off-the-record comments. “We always honor ‘off-the-record’ agreements when they’re entered into in good faith,” said Martin Baron, The Post’s executive editor. “But this so-called off-the-record conversation was the essence of a scheme to deceive and embarrass us. The intent by Project Veritas clearly was to publicize the conversation if we fell for the trap. Because of our customary journalistic rigor, we weren’t fooled, and we can’t honor an ‘off-the-record’ agreement that was solicited in maliciously bad faith.”

You have to check out the Post‘s story to see the GoFundMe page that this poor dopey girl left extant. It contains the text:

I’m moving to New York! I’ve accepted a job to work in the conservative media movement to combat the lies and deceipt [sic] of the liberal MSM. I’ll be using my skills as a researcher and fact-checker to help our movement. I was laid off from my mortgage job a few months ago and came across the opportunity to change my career path.

Read the whole thing.

And read Jonathan Chait’s ultrasnarky gloating. Excerpt:

If you’ve ever watched a spy movie, you’ll probably recall that the spies never get caught because they left a social-media post under their real name declaring “I’m enrolling in espionage school to become a spy!”

Somehow, conservative donors still keep shelling out cash to James O’Keefe’s outfit. Here’s an idea, y’all: redirect your (tax-deductible) gift to TAC, which publishes actual conservative journalism and commentary.