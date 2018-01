From Fire and Fury, here’s Trump on his friends’ wives –> pic.twitter.com/9imNBaSqm1 — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) January 3, 2018

This cannot be true because I have heard it said by certain Evangelical leaders that our president is a fine Christian gentleman, and even Churchillian. And if you can’t trust the judgment of Pastor Jeffress and Trump’s Evangelical kitchen cabinet, who can you trust?

Now, let’s all hold hands and sing: