That’s Marquette University, a Catholic college. The reader who spotted this poster and sent in the image said:

I get having the Vagina Monologues as an act of feminism, controversy, and empowerment. And I get banning them because they’re transphobic. But simultaneously advertising for them and denying their underlying premise makes no sense. It captures well the confusion of Catholics who have sought hard to accommodate the world only to find the world continue down its path, leaving their heads swimming.