A reader took this photo of a flyer in the halls of Grady High School in Atlanta. What symbolism! A public school in Atlanta is now propagandizing students to believe that people who dissent from the multiculti Narrative are haters who deserve to be symbolically stomped by a jackboot.

A sign of the times. If I were a parent of a student at Grady, or a local pastor (priest, imam, Orthodox rabbi), I would insist on a meeting with school officials and demand to know what, exactly, constitutes “hate” for the purposes of this indoctrination.