Take a look at this clip, which two sources independently tell me that Baylor University compelled incoming freshman to watch in August 2017. This is a cleaner version of what was first required in 2016, I am informed:

It’s about teaching the concept of sexual consent. It’s rather crude. I’m told that the university took down the page where it was promoted. One can imagine why they took the page down — but a source sent me an image archived on the Wayback Machine. I want to have a bit more confirmation before I release the name of the university, but you should still take a look at the clip.

Discouraging, for sure. Sex, in this video, is nothing but a bodily function. What is Christian about it at all? Is this being shown in other Christian universities?

In related news, did you see that athletes at the Winter Olympics have been given a record number of condoms? What a world…