Said the reader who sent it to me: “There are no words (except “science”) so I’ll leave it there.”

Keep in mind that Bill Nye is considered a pop culture icon by the rationalist crowd intent on demonstrating what poltroons religious people are. And yet, this trash makes “Veggie Tales” play like the Oresteia.

“That’s exactly the right message, Rachel,” says Bill Nye, who thereby outs himself a dirty old man.

Crazy people. Batsh*t crazy.