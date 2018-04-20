You may have read my long piece about the racist left-wing insanity underway at DePauw University in Indiana. One of the grievances that set off the (mostly but not entirely) black mob was the appearance of a white student, Ellie Locke, in blackface at a social event.

So I went online looking for photographic evidence of her blackface. Here it is:

Yeah, looks like Bull Connor in a blonde wig, don’t you think? Ellie Locke is actually the young woman on the left. It doesn’t look like she’s in blackface. She is wearing dark glitter. She is reported to have been spotted in a bar dressed like that, with a nametag that said “Blackie.” She explained that it was a reference to her friend, who has a habit of blacking out. It would appear from the image above that Locke and Boesel (who is wearing an “Ellie Locke” nametag) were dressed up as caricatures of each other.

But of course nobody gets the benefit of the doubt. No innocent explanation is ever allowed. Now, this sorority girl is History’s Greatest Monster:

@DePauwU decided that they were worried about the safety of one individual. They had Public Safety sit outside of the Kappa Alpha Theta house, where Ellie Locke’s lives, last night. Depauw puts a racist colonizer above a whole community. WOW🙃 #DePauw #WeAreNotoKKKay @DMarkMcCoy — Rionna (@ThatsoRionna) April 17, 2018

How do my professor expect me to write an essay, when I’m terrified for my safety. When the same place I rest my head, is the same place that my hall mates defended a racist and said they felt “SO bad for her” with their door wide open as I walk pass #DePauwKKK #WeAreNotoKKKay — nat 🌞 (@nmb_xcx) April 18, 2018

Some white girl at my school was in black face. This is all we have left. Lol#DePauwKKK #WearenotoKKKay pic.twitter.com/pMncGTrzMz — Denisse (@2018Denisse) April 16, 2018

Please help us prevent the white girl at DePauw who dressed up as black face from walking the stage on graduation #WeAreNotoKKKay #DePauwKKK ✊🏼✊🏼 https://t.co/ZDHTbcqht0 — Staisy Cardenas (@estaysi_) April 17, 2018

What if you were Ellie Locke? What if you were Ellie Locke’s parents?

The university has security guards outside the sorority house where she lives, out of concern for her safety. Because she might be physically assaulted by black students who are terrified of her, because of her evil black glitter. Unbelievable. And the faculty and administration are feeding this paranoia!