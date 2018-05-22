This is not the most shocking thing you’ll read in this blog post, but it’s pretty hard-hitting. Sarah Pulliam Bailey of the Washington Post has quite a story:

A prominent Southern Baptist leader at the center of controversy this spring over comments he has made about abused women allegedly encouraged a woman who said she had been raped not to report it to the police and told her to forgive her alleged assailant, the woman has told The Washington Post. The woman said that she was raped in 2003 when she was pursuing a master of divinity degree in women’s studies from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C., where Paige Patterson was president at the time. “I had bottled it up,” said the woman, who works in public relations in North Carolina. “My husband didn’t know about it until last week. … I told him ‘I need to do something.’ ” A man who a seminary official confirmed was the alleged assailant’s roommate at the time of the incident said that the woman told him about the assault shortly after it allegedly happened. The woman also provided an email to The Washington Post from the seminary’s dean of students at the time referencing the alleged incident.

In that e-mail, the woman was disciplined by the seminary:

The woman shared a letter written to her by Southeastern’s dean of students at the time. In the letter, dated April 9, 2003, Allan Moseley told the woman that she would be put on probation after the incident, with suspension or expulsion as possible next steps if there were subsequent behavior the school deemed inappropriate. “It is evident that your memories of moral lapses with [the alleged assailant’s name] cause you sadness and humiliation,” Moseley said in the letter.

Read the whole story. Bailey spoke to a source who was the alleged rapist’s roommate at the time (that fact was confirmed by the seminary), and who told Bailey that the alleged rapist confessed his crime to him (the roommate) right after it happened. The woman says that a few years ago, her alleged rapist reached out to her via Facebook and asked for forgiveness, which she gave. She is still angry at Patterson, though. The Post quotes a sermon Patterson gave in 2013 in which he tells women who have “a problem in the home” not to go to the authorities, because it could cause them to stumble.

You may be thinking, “How on earth could Southern Baptist leaders have missed what the Roman Catholic bishops did to themselves and their moral authority by covering up and wishing away sexual abuse? Did they learn nothing?”

Well, sit back, because here comes the gut punch:

Moore, Stetzer, and the others on the list are considered to be enemies by certain conservatives within the Southern Baptist Convention, because they’ve publicly stood up for women, and criticized Paige Patterson.

Who is Rick Patrick? He’s the pastor of First Baptist Church of Sylacauga, Alabama, publisher of SBC Today, and on the executive board of Connect 316. What’s that? According to the About Us statement, authored by the Rev. Patrick:

We are a ministry fellowship celebrating the Hobbs-Rogers tradition in Southern Baptist life. That’s a fancy way of saying that we believe in the kind of salvation doctrine one might hear at a Billy Graham Crusade. God loves you. He has a wonderful plan for your life. He sincerely wants you to be saved. Jesus died for your sins and the sins of the whole wide world. If you are willing, then you are certainly able to respond to the Holy Spirit’s drawing through the gospel. Jesus has already said, “yes” to you. You can say “yes” or “no” to Him. Connect 316 strives to strike the proper tone as we distinguish ourselves from brothers and sisters in Christ who hold opposing views.

Er, right. The proper tone. Brothers and sisters in Christ. What rot.

A woman claims she was raped at a Southern Baptist seminary led by Paige Patterson, who urged her to stay silent about it (“They shamed the crap out of me,” she told the Post), and then put her on probation for two years (the victim does not know why, but she senses that it was because she let a man into her home). And the pastor of First Baptist Church of Sylacauga, Alabama, makes fun of her, of the rape, and of Southern Baptist men who have publicly spoken out against Patterson’s prior remarks about women and violence!

What is wrong with Paige Patterson, Rick Patrick, and men like them? What kind of Jesus do they serve? Shame on them. The anonymous woman in the Post story said she only told her husband last week about her rape. If that was the rape of my wife — or sister, or daughter — that Rick Patrick was talking smack about…

How will the women in Rick Patrick’s church take a word he says seriously after that? What kind of example is he for the boys and men of the church? And Paige Patterson, what kind of example is he?

A very heavy reckoning is coming for Southern Baptists. It’s already here. Those who defend Patterson’s actions here, and Rick Patrick’s, may think that they’re standing up to liberals, but what they’re really doing is destroying the denomination’s moral authority.

Think of it! A female seminarian says she was raped at a Southern Baptist seminary, was pressured to stay quiet about it and not to go to the police — and now a prominent conservative Southern Baptist pastor is mocking her on social media.

Mene, mene, tekel upharsin, y’all.

UPDATE: I feel so strongly about this for the same reason I feel so strongly about it when the Catholic Church fails in this particular way: because the rest of us conservative Christians in this country, scattered in small churches and denominations, need them to be strong. The Southern Baptists are the largest Protestant denomination. They count in ways that no other Protestant denomination does. Some of my closest friends are Southern Baptist, and they are good, faithful men and women. They will not stand for this, and will fight it however they can. I’m confident of that. But they’re sure going to have to suffer for it. That suffering is not going to be confined to Southern Baptists, either, but will eventually be borne in some way by all of us theologically conservative Christians, whether we realize it or not.