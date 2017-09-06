A reader sends that video in, from The Maccabeats, an Orthodox Jewish a cappella group. It’s really powerful. Pass it on.

Here’s another powerful short video. It’s about Jack Phillips, the Colorado Christian baker whose criminal refusal to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding will soon be before the Supreme Court. The Colorado Civil Rights Commissioner compared him to the Nazis. Watch the video and tell me if that seems fair, or the kind of hysterically bigoted strategy followed by someone who wants to first dehumanize a person to justify crushing him.