Here, from its website, is what Frontier blocks for its customers:

Who makes the decision that TAC’s website is “unsafe” because it advocates “hate” and “violence”?

A friend of mine who is a mainstream Christian writer and speaker reports that Frontier is blocking her personal website because it is “adult” and “disturbing”.

The Orthodox Christian writer and artist Jonathan Pageau, who has done some video presentations with Jordan B. Peterson (Pageau’s YouTube channel is great!) sees the handwriting on the wall:

With all the scary madness happening on Youtube, I will be progressively uploading all my videos to Dtube. Blockchain is the future of social media. https://t.co/Dd6Q3ll5YK — Jonathan Pageau (@PageauJonathan) March 6, 2018

Conservatives, old-fashioned liberals, and all other Enemies Of The People had better start planning now for what happens when they are denied their online and social media platforms. Frontier is not a big player, obviously, but this shows what can happen when technological gatekeepers pick and choose what you are allowed to see by labeling any content they don’t like as “violence,” “hate,” “adult,” or “disturbing.”

UPDATE: This from the reader who was blocked trying to access TAC: