Sitting in the DFW airport yesterday waiting for a connecting flight, texting on my smartphone, I reached out to a female friend who had defended Donald Trump in the wake of the “grab ’em by the p-ssy” tape that came out last fall. My friend told me then that she didn’t care, that she would vote Trump because she hated Hillary Clinton.

Getting caught up on the Harvey Weinstein story, I remembered that exchange from last fall, and asked my friend — again, a female — what she thought of our Harvey. She replied that he is disgusting, and that it’s just horrible how powerful men in Hollywood treat women.

I wish I could say I was surprised. But having seen so many prominent religious conservatives cast aside their moral integrity to embrace lecherous Donald Trump unambiguously last fall, who can possibly be?

Meanwhile, Hollywood, which never fails to find its voice when conservative pigs are being gored, stays mum. From the NYT:

But bold condemnation of Mr. Weinstein remained sparse on Sunday, especially by celebrities, many of whom seized on social media to harshly criticize President Trump for the “Access Hollywood” tape, made public a year ago this weekend, in which he boasted about kissing and grabbing women. Hollywood also denounced Roger Ailes, the former Fox News chief, and Bill O’Reilly, the former Fox News host, when women came forward with sexual harassment accusations against them. “Fox watchers turn a blind eye to predators; no morality at all,” Bette Midler wrote on Twitter at the time, with celebrities like Rosie O’Donnell, Chelsea Handler and Cher also offering biting rebukes. (Mr. Trump dismissed his comments as “locker room talk,” and Mr. Ailes and Mr. O’Reilly denied the accusations against them.) Many people online have noticed, in particular, conservatives. “Thoughts on Harvey Weinstein?” Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Trump, asked Jimmy Kimmel on Twitter on Saturday. Mr. Kimmel, who has become an outspoken critic of the administration and, like most of his fellow late-night talk show hosts, had not yet said anything on the air about Mr. Weinstein, responded, “It’s disgusting.”

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live said nothing about Weinstein, not even on Weekend Update. SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels revealed why:

Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels has seemingly admitted the show chose not to roast Harvey Weinstein because the embattled film heavyweight is from New York. When Michaels was asked as he was leaving SNL’s after-party at 4am why the show avoided the Weinstein controversy, the producer smiled and responded: ‘It’s a New York thing.’

To which Stephen Miller responds:

Where is Donald Trump from again? https://t.co/9uTcmCyRD5 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 8, 2017

Everybody is awful.