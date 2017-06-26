Gang, posting will be light this week because I’ll be in Italy, but when I do post, it’ll be fun. I’ll be hanging with the Tipi Loschi, and then off to the Palio di Siena. Before I go, I want to let you know something I heard at the Society for Classical Learning conference last weekend in Dallas. David Kinnaman of Barna Research gave a talk called “Discipline in Digital Babylon,” about how Christian parents and schools need to step up their game to keep the faith (indeed, to preserve moral sanity) in this new world. It was inadvertently a powerful statement of support for the Benedict Option, because Kinnaman is a man who spends his life studying cultural trends and Christianity. What he sees is a severe trial upon Christians right here, right now.

Here’s an excerpt from a piece in Relevant magazine about the topic. These words are David Kinnaman’s:

The way I would say it right now is that particularly younger Christians are living in what I describe as Digital Babylon. It’s very similar in some ways to the kind of head-snapping change that Daniel and his peers would have experienced in Babylon—exposure to a broader world, immersion in a whole set of worldviews and beliefs and ideas about spirituality, interacting regularly with people with very different points of view, very different perspectives about God, very different perspectives about human meaning and flourishing. For a lot of millennials, the question of how to live faithfully, how to have a life of conviction in a world that overwhelms and steamrolls conviction and belief is a really pressing question. Good research can point to what’s really happening in our culture—and then with good solid analysis and interpretation of biblical perspective, we can sort of articulate how it is Christians, and particularly younger Christians, can make sense of and lead effectively in that changing world. There’s nothing new in human nature, there’s nothing new in human identity and the need for a Savior. But what is different is the incredible amount of access that human beings, and particularly millennials, now have. It’s more accelerated, it’s more immersive, it creates a whole reality.

My notes are sketchy, but here’s what I picked up from David at the SCL event.

We have to teach our kids “cultural discernment”. That means we have to build up an inner sense of judgment within them, not simply shield them from everything bad or problematic in the world.

This means not just teaching our kids how to handle the content that comes to them through ubiquitous screens, but how to deal with all the screens, period

We have to understand that today, faithful Christians are in exile here in America. Don’t lose hope: the Bible shows us that God can work His purposes through exiles. But we cannot deny this stark reality. (This, by the way, is one of the bases for The Benedict Option, the point of which is to start hard conversations about how to be resiliently faithful in our exile.)

The faith of Millennials and post-Millennials teaches them that the best way to find themselves is to look inside themselves. There has been a radical shifting of sources of authority, to the sovereign individual. There has been a “disintermediation of institutions,” which is a fancy way of saying that there is little to no institutional authority left. This is the stone-cold reality the church has to deal with.

“People sometimes say to us that we at Barna must have the spiritual gift of discouragement,” Kinnaman joked. To the contrary, he said, there are “tremendous opportunities” now. Among them: