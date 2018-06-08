Cancer. He says his doctors have told him he has only a few weeks left to live. From his statement:

I leave this life with no regrets. It was a wonderful life — full and complete with the great loves and great endeavors that make it worth living. I am sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that I intended.

That is noble. About as noble as it gets for a non-religious man. I believe he does not have faith. At least Krauthammer has the opportunity to say goodbye to his loved ones. When my father died in home hospice, one of the greatest blessings he was granted was that chance.

God, such sadness today.

UPDATE: It’s a sign of our sicko times that I have to say this, but here goes: if you want to find yourselves permanently banned from this site, submit a comment rejoicing in this man’s impending death. I disagreed with some of Krauthammer’s opinions, and so, maybe, do you. That’s fine. He has terminal cancer. If you cannot grant him grace and mercy now, then I don’t want to hear about it.