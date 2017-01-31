Well, you knew this was bound to happen:

The Boy Scouts of America said on Monday the group would begin accepting transgender boys, bucking its more than a century-old practice of using the gender stated on a birth certificate to determine eligibility. “Starting today, we will accept and register youth in the Cub and Boy Scout programs based on the gender identity indicated on the application,” Boy Scouts of America communications director Effie Delimarkos said in an emailed statement.

Think of it: children with vaginas who present themselves as males will be accepted as males by the Boy (Boi?) Scouts of America. Is it possible for transgenderism to be more establishment than that?

This move came in part from a single case in Secaucus, NJ. Excerpt:

The organization’s leadership had considered a recent case in Secaucus, New Jersey, where an 8-year-old transgender child had been asked to leave his Scout troop after parents and leaders found out he is transgender. But the statement issued Monday said the change was made because of the larger conversation about gender identity going on around the country. “For more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America, along with schools, youth sports and other youth organizations, have ultimately deferred to the information on an individual’s birth certificate to determine eligibility for our single-gender programs,” the statement said. “However, that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state.” Kristie Maldonado said she had mixed emotions Monday night when a representative of Boy Scouts of America called to tell her the organization would allow her son, Joe, to re-enroll in his troop after he was asked to leave last fall. Maldonado said she would like her son to rejoin the Secaucus troop, but only if the scout leader who made the previous decision leaves.

Says the reader who sent that piece: “It’s the tyranny of the unflinching and uncompromising minority.”

Question to conservative Christians (and other religious conservatives) still involved with the Boy Scouts: Is there a line the organization would cross that would cause you to withdraw? If so, why? And if you’re staying, how come?