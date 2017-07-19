A reader of The Benedict Option summarizes the dialogue (such as it is) between me and my critics thus:

Rod Dreher: Christians do not possess the weapons necessary to fight liquid modernity.

Critics: Yeah, but let’s fight anyway.

RD: With what? We are not well enough equipped.

Critics: You are absolutely correct, we are not well equipped, but we cannot cede our position.

RD: What position? The modern world has run the Christian, and largely the Western worldview out of any position of influence.

Critics: Yes, but we must continue to fight!

RD: With what? We have largely surrendered all of our weapons to the opposition. We have traded our swords for their pitchforks.

Critics: Quite true, quite true, we have made some mistakes in the past, but it would be a mistake to retreat now.

RD: Retreat is a means of survival. Washington retreated from New York. The Allies retreated at Dunkirk. Had either held their position, they would have been unquestionably annihilated and the world would be a much different, and likely worse, place than it is now.

Critics: Yes, but this is different. That won’t happen to us.

RD: How is it different? Why won’t it happen to us?

Critics: Because we have God on our side!

RD: So have thousands of men and women whose lives were lost at the hands of those who raged against God. Are you advocating martyrdom?

Critics: Not at all.

RD: So what will happen?

Critics: We will win! God will reward our courage!

RD: … so, martyrdom?

Critics: No, Rod. It would simply be unwise to retreat now.

RD: Ok.