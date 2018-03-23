Such a fine Christian man, ol’ Roy, surrounded by fine Christian people:

Days after a woman accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual impropriety, two Moore supporters approached her attorney with an unusual request. They asked lawyer Eddie Sexton to drop the woman as a client and say publicly that he did not believe her. The damaging statement would be given to Breitbart News, then run by former White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon. In exchange, Sexton said in recent interviews, the men offered to pay him $10,000 and promised to introduce him to Bannon and others in the nation’s capital. Parts of Sexton’s account are supported by recorded phone conversations, text messages and people in whom he confided at the time.

More:

In the phone conversations and texts, copies of which were obtained by The Washington Post, one of the men spoke of ties to Moore and Bannon while urging Sexton to help “cloud” the allegations, which included other women’s claims that Moore pursued them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. “What they’re saying, all they want to do is cloud something,” Gary Lantrip, who attended at least one private fundraising event for Moore, said during a phone call recorded by Sexton. “They said if they cloud, like, two of them, then that’s all they need.”

Read the whole thing in the Washington Post, and listen to the recordings. Roy Moore denies knowing about any of it. In a later meeting, two Breitbart writers — Matt Boyle and Aaron Klein — are alleged to have been around the table trying to convince Sexton to betray his client, Leigh Corfman.

To refresh your memory, this is the Sexton client that the alleged Bannon-Breitbart agents were trying to ruin:

In October and November, Corfman told Post reporters that she met Moore in an Alabama courthouse nearly 40 years ago, when she was 14 and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney. She said he later drove her to his house, where he took off her shirt and pants and touched her sexually.

A woman who said that Roy Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 14.

The taint of these people. They defile everything they touch.