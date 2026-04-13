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Trump Criticizes Pope Leo on Truth Social

President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked Pope Leo XIV on Truth Social, calling him  “WEAK on Crime” and “terrible for Foreign Policy.”  “Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, […]
4.11.26 Leo peace vigil
(AP/Gregorio Borgia) April 11, 2026
Harrison Berger
Apr 13, 2026 5:00 PM
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President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked Pope Leo XIV on Truth Social, calling him  "WEAK on Crime" and "terrible for Foreign Policy." 

“Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church,” Trump wrote.

In a follow-up post on Truth Social, Trump shared an image depicting himself as Jesus Christ, healing someone. After facing backlash, Trump subsequently deleted the post and said he hadn’t realized it presented him as Jesus.

Pope Leo, the first American pontiff, responded Monday, saying that he did “not want to get into a debate with him,” and that he would “continue to speak out loudly against war.”

“I don’t think that the message of the Gospel is meant to be abused in the way that some people are doing,” Leo added.

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