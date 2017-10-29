Wow, this guy is a self-centered ass:

It takes all of 10 minutes for him to unload his emotional and philosophical struggles in a wannabe hipster coffee/doughnut/slider/brew house, a metaphor for the source of his existential pain and familial estrangement: He got fancy; his family did not. We’re here because we can’t be in his home for lengthy reasons shared in emails and conversation and . . . oh, never mind. It’s stupid loud. Coffee grinders and blaring music require Dreher to semi-yell intimate moments of extreme rejection. “You’re so easy to talk to,” he says. Perhaps, but you get the feeling that he might unload to almost anyone and that it’s always a half-hour before closing in the graduate school library of his mind. Filters are for coffee and air conditioners. Dreher has none.

Well, there’s a whole lot of truth to that, as any reader of my blog knows. It’s a flaw. I really am something of a self-centered ass.

But in my brief defense, I should point out that I suggested that particular coffee shop to the reporter because it was relatively easy for her to get to from the interstate, because it’s supposed to have good coffee (I’d never had it before), and though I’d never been there for anything other than take-out donuts, I thought it would be quieter than the nearby Starbucks (it definitely wasn’t). I answered all the reporter’s questions in detail, though I’m pretty sure I didn’t say anything that I haven’t said in my books or on my blog. It feels weird to have tried my best to give the reporter what she asked for, then to be dunned for it.

Oh well, journalists. Funny, but I’ve done a lot of newspaper profiles, and I’ve never faulted a source or made a source look bad for answering my questions. Lesson learned.

One more thing:

“The Benedict Option” preaches living in a like-minded religious community to promote faith and values, yet Dreher knows few people here. He spends much of his time alone at home writing. Most of his friendships are epistolary.

This is true. I explained to the reporter why, and that this is something that I’m working to combat. We moved to Baton Rouge in the summer of 2016, for Benedict Option reasons: our country mission parish lost its priest, and we wanted to be close to the nearest Orthodox parish (which was in Baton Rouge), and the school situation. We haven’t been there very long, and my job — working from home — is isolating by its nature. I’m a pretty social person, but I haven’t adjusted well socially to working from home, in that I have become a lot more introverted, and inclined to cocoon instead of be social. The reporter seemed to have this persistent idea that she had caught me in a contradiction, in hypocrisy, but I readily admitted to her that I struggle to live out my own convictions, and am a work in progress on that front.

And by the way, in almost every Ben Op speech I give, I point out to the audience the plain truth: that I am still finding my way, and should not be looked at as a role model. In my own life, I haven’t solved all the problems I write about, but I’m trying. I’m, well, an open book about that.

Anyway, it’s good for me to read critical things about myself. It’s good for one’s humility, and heaven knows I could use more humility.