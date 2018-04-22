A Catholic reader in California writes to complain that the state’s Catholic bishops are paying no attention to Assembly Bill 2943 an LGBT rights bill just approved by the Democratically-controlled state legislature. It now heads to the California Senate. As I wrote here last week, if passed and signed into law as written, the bill stands to strike a massive blow against religious liberty in California.

The Catholic reader said he went to the California Catholic Conference website to see how the state bishops’ lobbying arm was fighting the bill. It turns out that … they aren’t. It’s not even on their radar. The reader writes about the site:

These are the top legislative priorities of the Catholic Church in California while attendance is cratering and the state is proposing banning Christian books: 1) Expanding the CalWorks eligibility age from 19 to 20 years old 2) Getting grant money from the state to provide immigration services 3) A tax deduction for new teachers 4) Grants for school-based trauma recovery centers 5) Preventing juveniles from being tried as adults 6) Opposing using public money to provide abortion drugs on CSU and UC campuses This list is simply breathtaking in its display of skewed priorities. The most pressing issues the Church is concerned about in the California legislature is tax credits for teachers and funding for immigration programs? The biggest challenges facing young people according to the CCC right now is getting kicked off CalWorks at 19? Even the opposition to public money for abortion drugs on campus is remarkable for the fact that it’s fighting a battle long since lost in the state. Don’t get me wrong, these are all important issues in isolation. But the state is considering banning books explaining orthodox Christian teachings on sexuality and it’s nowhere on their radar. It’s maddening.

Your tithes at work, I guess. Are the state’s Catholic bishops simply ignorant, or do they actually not care about this legislation? If not, why not? Because they’re not interested in defending Catholic teaching on sexuality in the first place?

Any of you readers have any real insight on this? If so, please share.

UPDATE: The California Catholic reader writes back: