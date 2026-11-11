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Hegseth Survives Impeachment Effort

State of the Union: The House voted to send the articles to committee, effectively ending the ouster effort.
President Trump And Pete Hegseth Address U.S. Senior Military Leaders At Quantico - Updated
(Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Jude Russo
Nov 11, 2026 7:55 AM
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The House voted Tuesday to send the impeachment articles against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to committee for further consideration, effectively ending the latest effort from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) to oust him.

The motion to refer Massie’s articles, which focused on Hegseth’s role in using military force in Iran and the Caribbean without congressional approval, passed 211–204, with 11 Democrats and seven Republicans missing the vote. 

“Again, Victories in Venezuela and Iran, the Best Recruitment Numbers in the History of the Military (Long waiting lists to get in!), and Spirit like rarely seen before, led to the EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot,” wrote President Donald Trump in a social media post after the vote, in which he also described Massie as a “LOSER.”

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