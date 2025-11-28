Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Resigns After Anti-Corruption Home Raid

Andrii Yermak has stepped down amid a shake-up in the Zelensky administration.
Conference on introduction of additional sanctions against Russia held in Kyiv
(Photo by Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Rebecca Draeger
Nov 28, 2025 3:00 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff and lead negotiator in peace talks with the United States, Andrii Yermak, resigned hours after anti-corruption agencies raided his home Friday.

In a video address announcing Yermak’s resignation, Zelensky said he accepted the resignation to “avoid rumors and speculation.” He said that he is “grateful to Andriy for always representing Ukraine’s position in the negotiation track exactly as it should be represented.”

“When all attention is focused on diplomacy and defense in a war, internal strength is required,” he said.

Zelenskyy announced he is “resetting” the presidential office and that he will begin consultations Saturday to appoint a new chief of staff. He added that U.S. talks will now be led jointly by Armed Forces Chief Andrii Hnatov, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Rustem Umerov, the head of Ukraine’s security council, with negotiations expected “soon.”

In a statement on social media, Yermak confirmed the search of his apartment and said he was fully cooperative. 

The resignation comes amid a corruption scandal in the Ukrainian energy sector. Earlier this month, it was announced that the Ukrainian National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office are investigating top Ukrainian officials over a $100 million embezzlement scandal. 

