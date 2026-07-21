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Foreign Affairs

Zelensky Replaces Ukrainian Military Chief

State of the Union: Mykhailo Drapati will replace Oleksandr Syrskyi as commander of Ukraine’s armed forces.
GREECE-UKRAINE-DIPLOMACY-ZELENSKY-VISIT
(Photo by NICK PALEOLOGOS/SOOC/AFP via Getty Images)
Joseph Addington
Jul 21, 2026 5:09 PM
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Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday he was replacing the commander of Ukraine’s armed forces, Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, with Maj. Gen. Mykhailo Drapatyi, ending days of turmoil over the country’s military leadership.

The change follows Zelensky’s dismissal last week of the popular Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who clashed with Syrskyi over the direction of Ukraine’s military. Federov, a 35-year-old reformer, was credited with modernizing Ukraine’s armed forces, expanding their use of technology, and fighting corruption. His removal provoked protests across Ukraine.

Syrskyi has been criticized by Ukrainians who regard the Soviet-trained commander resistant to modernization. In his announcement of the change of command, Zelensky thanked Syrskyi for his years of leading Ukraine’s military, including the successful defense of Kiev during the initial stages of Russia’s invasion in 2022.

Zelensky also said he met Tuesday with Fedorov and offered him what he called a “worthy position in power,” though he did not say whether Fedorov accepted. The new leadership structure will be formalized Wednesday.

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